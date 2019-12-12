New Marvel’s Eternals BTS Cast Photo Revealed

One of Marvel Studios‘ most mysterious projects is Eternals, and it will likely end up having a huge effect on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While some have seen a bit of footage at CCXP, most are still in the dark regarding what Eterlans is all about, but we do know it is being brought to life by a fantastic cast. We recently got a new look at the cast thanks to Lia McHugh, who will play the character of Sprite in the film. McHugh took to Instagram and shared a photo that included Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, and more, and McHugh also revealed how thrilled she was to be part of this amazing cast, which ended up becoming like family.

McHugh wrote “Being a part of this family has been the greatest experience of my life. Each and everyone of these people have been so kind and gracious to me. I am so thankful and thrilled to be a part of this adventure, I can’t wait to see what’s to come :)♥︎”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the photo below.

Marvel is betting big on Eternals, and when previously asked about the project Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige had this to say.

“It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie. And we are making it because we believe in [director Chloe Zhao’s] vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward,” Feige said. “That’s a risk if I’ve ever heard one.”

Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao and is written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo. The film stars Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiana (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Dong-seok Ma (Gilgamesh), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), and Barry Keoghan.

Eternals hits theaters on November 6th, 2020.