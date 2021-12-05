New Morbius Clip Released by Sony

Sony has released a new clip from the upcoming film, Morbius. The film is expected to open in theaters on January 28, 2022. The film had previously been set for release back in 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new clip comes just over a month after Sony released a new trailer for the film which is the latest Spider-Man-adjacent characters to get the big screen treatment from the studio following two successful Venom movies. The film is directed by Daniel Espinosa on a screenplay from Matt Sazama and Buck Sharpless. You can check out the clip below.

Sony also released a new poster for the film as well. Both were released as part of Sony’s presentation at CCXP.

Morbius stars Jared Leto as the titular Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who sets out to find a cure for the rare blood disease that he suffers from with the hope of saving not only himself, but others with the same condition. However, while trying to cure himself, he ends up creating a different issue, turning himself into a vampiric creature. In addition to Leto, the film stars Tyrese Gibson, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, and Michael Keaton. Interestingly, Keaton also appears in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which has many wondering if Morbius is somehow connected to the MCU, especially as the Venomverse continues to blend with the MCU.

It was recently reported that Keaton is filming additional footage for Morbius.

You can check out the official synopsis of Morbius below.

“One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”

Morbius is currently set to open in theaters on January 28th, 2022.

Are you looking forward to Morbius finally opening in theaters? What did you think of this latest look at the film? Are you hopeful that Morbius will connect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.