Is Morbius in the MCU?

The second trailer for Morbius has arrived, and it’s certainly causing conversation amongst fans of superhero cinema. The trailer itself includes another shot of Michael Keaton in character, seemingly reprising his role as Adrian Toomes from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Beyond that, the trailer happened to use two different logos from Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise — the logo on the OsCorp Skyscraper and the masthead on a copy of the Daily Bugle. If you’re already scratching your head, that’s not all.

There’s also the time Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) walks in front of a Spider-Man poster, where the web-slinger is apparently wearing the same suit Tobey Maguire wore in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Franchise. Then, to cap it all off, Morbius himself specifically mentions Venom in the trailer’s closing moments. In a two-and-a-half-minute trailer, the film references what seems to be four separate franchises

Because of that, it’s all but guaranteed Morbius isn’t set within the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe. At face value, we have to assume it belongs in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, which seems to be an amalgamation of most movies Sony has done before. In fact, since Spider-Man: No Way Home is a co-production between Sony and Marvel Studios, it’s likely Sony’s also using it to mix up their own multiverse, in addition to the one the Kevin Feige-led outfit is already hard at work on.

While the multiverse has been well-established in the MCU, it’s possible Sony will use No Way Home to have their own Secret Wars moment and combine all of their franchises under a single continuity. After all, Sony boss Sanford Panitch has said everything will make much more sense after the threequel.

“There actually is a plan,” the executive previously told Variety. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”er all, it’s after the Spidey threequel Sony boss Sanford Panitch says things will be much clearer for fans.

Morbius is currently set to hit theaters on January 28, 2022.

