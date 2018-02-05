‘New Mutants’ Anya Taylor-Joy Shows Off Her Harley Quinn Look

Fans of Harley Quinn who have wondered what the DC Comics character looked like when she was younger are in luck, as actress Anya Taylor-Joy took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with pigtails much like those worn by Quinn.

The actress shared the black and white photo of herself featuring dramatic lipstick and pigtails, captioning it, “🎩❤️Harley Quinn-Ing it into the weekend🎩❤️.” With Taylor-Joy playing Magik in the upcoming The New Mutants, the photo marks a crossover in brand loyalty from Marvel to DC.

With the recent delay of the Marvel horror film, the actress will have plenty of time to embrace various characters before having to promote New Mutants.

New Mutants was originally slated to hit theaters on April 13, yet in January, the film was mysteriously delayed until February 22, 2019. One theory is that the film would have potentially competed with Deadpool 2 in some territories, with foreign markets having staggered release dates from domestic release dates.

Another theory is that the studio would rather lean into the film’s horror themes and distance itself from being merely another “superhero” movie.

“We brought it to FOX as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by [Bill] Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the ’80s,” director Josh Boone explained last year. “These are all going to be horror movies, and they’re all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the ‘rubber-reality’ supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie.”

These remarks would line up with the film earning a PG-13, while Boone clarified to Empire the film’s intensity.

“This movie is probably the hardest PG-13 ever made,” Boone teases. “I mean, we’ve pushed it. The horror is pretty dark, but there’s also an emotional core, too. If I can scare you and make you cry: that’s the goal.”

Taylor-Joy will also be seen next January in Glass, the horror film follow-up to Split and Unbreakable.

Glass lands in theaters on January 18, 2019. The New Mutants debuts on February 22, 2019.

[H/T Instagram, anyataylorjoy]