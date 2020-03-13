X-Men Fans Think The New Mutants Is Cursed After Latest Delay

The New Mutants just can’t catch a break. The X-Men horror flick was supposed to hit theaters a couple of years ago, launching a whole film franchise about its teenage mutants. However, every time the film has seemed set to be released, another setback has arrived and delayed it again. The most recent of these issues arrived on Thursday, just a couple of weeks before The New Mutants was finally on the verge of hitting theaters. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Disney delayed the release of Mulan, Antlers, and The New Mutants indefinitely, shelving director Josh Boone‘s movie once again.

To this point, The New Mutants has had four different theatrical release dates. Some of them were moved in order to make room for bigger X-Men films like Deadpool 2. Others weren’t ever revealed, but rumors at the time suggested that the studio wanted to undergo reshoots. The last two delays were the unluckiest for The New Mutants, though, as the circumstances were totally out of the control of the creative team.

After getting pushed from April 2018 and February 2019, The New Mutants was going to arrive in theaters last August. However, Disney’s purchase of Fox changed everything about the release of th already produced Fox films, including New Mutants. It was pushed to April 3, 2020, only to get delayed because of a global pandemic.

Fans of the X-Men films continue to believe that The New Mutants is cursed, as the film just can’t seem to make its theatrical release. Some have taken to Twitter to even suggest, albeit jokingly, that the New Mutants curse is actually responsible for the entire coronavirus outbreak. That’s ridiculous, obviously, but something is going on that is keeping The New Mutants from hitting theaters.

Could the Demon Bear be behind it?

Curse Strikes Again!

The New Mutants curse strikes again! — Rosie “legendary blades” Knight (@RosieMarx) March 12, 2020

Will it Ever Release?

The curse of The New Mutants continues…



Will this film EVER release!? https://t.co/Em96UA7WSK — Nathan – New Horizons (@nathandelune) March 12, 2020

The Curse Did It

r u telling me this is all happening bc of the new mutants curse https://t.co/vKb0yiZeoz — joey (@hottopicdad) March 12, 2020

When?

i knew new mutants would be delayed again. when will this movies curse be lifted. — rmeus (@rrmeus) March 12, 2020

All of it?

Starting to feel like the curse of New Mutants caused all of this. https://t.co/ziABRXTDcl — St. Patricia McDuck (@DoucheyMcDuck) March 12, 2020

Take Me Instead

Whatever curse someone put on #TheNewMutants … TAKE ME INSTEAD 😭😭😭 https://t.co/wODEuRiWG6 — More Like Justin WHORE-dell (@jnordell) March 12, 2020

They Keep Denying Me

My very specific curse is that I’ll never get to see my favorite X-Men character on screen. Give me Magik goddamnit!



New Mutants is the one superhero flick I have any remote interest in anymore and they keep denying me. — I can’t believe it’s not Socialism! (@ThisMovieSpeaks) March 13, 2020

Curse of the Perpetual Delay

might as well change the title to ‘new mutants and the curse of perpetual delay’ https://t.co/BUCUUnnizq — giovanni 🎡 (like limit era) (@vitriolkiss) March 12, 2020

On-Brand

The New Mutants movie continually getting delayed due to increasingly ridiculous circumstances automatically makes it the most on-brand x-movie ever and therefore the best without any of us ever even seeing it. — emily (@AngstyX) March 12, 2020

The Unluckiest Movie