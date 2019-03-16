‘The New Mutants’ Likely Heading to Disney+

With the Disney/Fox deal inching towards completion, it appears The New Mutants will end up appearing on Disney+ when it premieres later this year. While it’s far from confirmed, Vanity Fair’s Nicole Sperling released a profile on the merger earlier today, which included a snippet saying Josh Boone’s superhero flick will likely end up on Disney’s new streaming service, despite previous reports that the film could end up on Hulu.

Whatever the case, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that the House of Mouse is looking at The New Mutants as if it’s a streaming play, rather than investing additional cash into heavily promoting it as a theatrical release.

“Other, smaller films initially slated to be part of Fox’s theatrical-release calendar are likely to be shuttled to Disney’s new streaming service, which is set to launch in late 2019,” Sperling says in her report. “One likely casualty, observers guess, will be Josh Boone’s Marvel spin-off, The New Mutants, starring Game of Thrones heroine Maisie Williams.”

“Its moderate budget, younger cast, and smaller spectacle make it the perfect title to send directly to consumers. It’s a proposition filmmakers all over town need to start getting used to.”

Should the film, in fact, end up on Disney+, it’s likely going to be a far cry from the horror films Boone initially set out to create. At Sao Paulo’s Comic Con Experience last November, the director revealed the team behind the movie originally pitched it as a horror trilogy.

“We brought it to Fox as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by [Bill] Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the ’80s,” the filmmaker shared. “These are all going to be horror movies, and they’re all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the ‘rubber-reality’ supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie. Our take was just go examine the horror genre through comic book movies and make each one its own distinct sort of horror film. Drawing from the big events that we love in the comics.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger had previously said that Disney’s new streaming platform would focus on more family-friendly entertainment while Hulu — a company the Mouse will own 60% post-merger — will be home to content geared towards adults.

As it stands now, The New Mutants is set for release on August 2nd.

