Mirage is Sick In New ‘The New Mutants’ Teaser

A new teaser for X-Men movies spinoff The New Mutants has been released online, and it seems to hint at want madness may be infecting the mind of Dani Moonstar (Blu Hunt).

Moonstar, aka Mirage, is featured on the motion poster. She’s surrounded by the words “The youth are sick and there is no cure” etched into the walls.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

So what are we going to do? #NewMutants pic.twitter.com/6ZPqFN3l95 — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) December 24, 2017

A previous teaser that seemed to be focused on Mirage included a bear token lost in the snow. The bear token seems like a hint at the film’s villain, the Demon Bear. The Demon Bear is a spectral villain who was created by a mystic who murdered Mirage’s parents. Since then, the Demon Bear hunts Mirage, appearing in her dreams until he manifests with enough physical form to maul the young mutant.

The idea that the youth are sick could be what drives Demon Bear in the film. Given the horror movie style of the movie, it seems likely that Demon Bear will try to hunt Mirage and the other New Mutants.

Demon Bear was an important part of director Josh Boone’s initial three-movie New Mutants pitch to 20th Century Fox.

“Our whole pitch for this series was based on Bill Sienkiewicz run with Chris Claremont [The New Mutants vol. 1 #18–31, 35–38], so it’s very much when New Mutants became dark and surreal and more horror driven,” Boone said. “We were incredibly inspired by the Demon Bear story which is probably the best, well-known New Mutants story. We also drew on movies like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Stephen King stuff, and even Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.

” If we’d had just done New Mutants the comic, it would’ve been very much set-up like an X-Men movie in the mansion with Professor X and all that. So we really wanted to do something different. So kind of what we brought to Sienkiewicz and Claremont’s take on New Mutants was this idea they’re all in a psych-hole for mutants.”

The New Mutants opens April 13, 2018. Other upcoming X-Men movies include the untitled Deadpool sequel on June 1, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.