Marvel’s New Mutants: War Children Has a Game of Thrones Easter Egg

Last week, Marvel Comics release New Mutants: War Children. The one-shot comic book reunited the classic New Mutants creative team of writer Chris Claremont and artist Bill Sienkiewicz. Claremont wrote Several of the X-Men books for years and displayed a habit of dropping Easter egg references to other works and creators he liked, from the comic book ElfQuest to the band Cats Laughing. New Mutants: War Children includes another such Ester Egg. Whether Sienkiewicz drew it into the artwork on his own or after Claremont wrote it into the script is unknown, but it’s a Game of Thrones Easter egg by way of reference to The New Mutants live-action Movie.

Rahne Sinclaire is also known as the shapeshifting mutant Wolfsbane. She’s a founding member of the New Mutants. In the upcoming film, she’s played by Maisie Williams. Williams is best known for playing Arya Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones. That series is an adaptation fo George RR Martin’s series of fantasy novels known as A Song of Ice and Fire.

In New Mutants: War Children, readers first seeing Wolfsbane lying in bed reading a book. The book happens to be A Game of Thrones, the first novel in George RR Martin’s series. Take a look below.

Claremont and Sienkiewicz managed to sneak a nice nod to not only Martin’s work but their own with that inclusion of A Game of Thrones. What do you think of the Easter egg? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments.

New Mutants: War Children is on sale now. The New Mutants movie has had its opening pushed back on multiple occasions. The film is now on Disney’s release schedule, set for its theatrical debut on April 3, 2020.

New Mutants: War Children

(W) Chris Claremont (A/CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

STRONG AND FREE!

Don’t miss this momentous event as legendary creators CHRIS CLAREMONT and BILL SIENKIEWICZ reunite with Magik, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Cypher, Mirage, Karma, and Sunspot to share this never before told story of the New Mutants’ past! When Warlock experiences a nightmare, he begins going haywire, and it’s up to his friends to save him! But as Warlock grows more frenzied, they should be worrying about being able to save themselves…and doubly so when Magik’s inner demon, Darkchylde, threatens to break free! Also, a special guest appearance by none other than Kitty Pryde!

