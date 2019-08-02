New Mutants Was Supposed to Release Today and Marvel Fans Are Throwing Some Serious Shade Online

Movie release dates are shifted around all the time for a number of reasons, yet one of the most bizarre events in recent years is the regular delays of X-Men spinoff The New Mutants. The popularity of superhero movies results in more ambitious projects being developed as movies or TV series, with New Mutants set to explore a more horrifying tone of the Marvel franchise than has been seen in recent years. Despite the premise of the film seeming like a success, it has been delayed multiple times, with its last official announced released date being today, August 2nd, before it earned its current April 3, 2020 date.

The film’s first trailer debuted in 2017 for an April 2018 release, exciting audiences with its more horrifying tone. Unfortunately, the film was then pushed to February 2019 briefly, before being delayed yet again to August 2nd. This past May, following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the film earned its potential new release date.

In honor of the film missing its release date, fans took to Twitter to bemoan the film’s complicated release strategy. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about The New Mutants!

Oh Wait

Guys I’m so excited for the release of the century today!!!! 8/2/19 #NewMutants ….. ohhhhh wait…….. @Disney — Venus Flytrap 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@venus__flytrap1) August 2, 2019

Worth the Wait

I just saw #NewMutants today. And man it was worth the wait! The castings were spot on, definitely has the Elm Street 3 vibe to it as it should. People who loved the comics will enjoy this modern adaption to the Demon Bear Saga. 8/10. Hope it makes enough money for a sequel! pic.twitter.com/SSX7oh1UQl — #BFBBRehydrated will be at #Gamescom (@YearlingNose0) August 2, 2019

Who’s the Smart One?

Hahahaha, my phone believes “New Mutants” realeses today!!!! Hahahaha. Who’s the smart one now! pic.twitter.com/IuzlzknIKj — Alex but chubbier 🍉🦇 (@Lex_GC) August 2, 2019

Cowards

The New Mutants is the new Snyder Cut. Release the footage, you cowards. — Charles Pulluam-Moore (@CharlesPulliam) August 2, 2019

If Only

Happy New Mutants Release Day! 💀 pic.twitter.com/LDFk3hXiqj — Rosie Knight @ Home ✨ (@RosieMarx) August 2, 2019

Film of the Century

The Theatre was absolutely PACKED for new mutants. There was a 45 min standing ovation afterwards. 10/10 film of the century, even better than CHiPS pic.twitter.com/UJLbZvlaQ5 — certified dumbass (@suspiriavid) August 2, 2019

Can’t Wait

OMG GUYS, CANT WAIT TO WATCH THE NEW MUTANTS TODAY 😍 pic.twitter.com/1hRYZAOOg9 — Yah Boy Miles, Agent of G.I.R.L. (@milesmora1es) August 2, 2019

Wow

Oh wait, today was the today we were meant to be getting New Mutants?! Wow. pic.twitter.com/eYt8qKXqls — Ms. Nicole Burstein Esq. (@NicoleBurstein) August 2, 2019

Cursed Day

Also today is one of the many release dates New Mutants was scheduled for, so I guess it’s just a cursed day for things I had been excited about — Brian says it’s Halloween now (@brian_nov) August 2, 2019

