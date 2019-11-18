New Runaways Season 3 Trailer Released

Fans don’t have to wait long for the return of Marvel’s Runaways, and Hulu just unveiled a brand new look at the third season of the series! There’s a lot to look forward to in the new episodes as the young heroes will have to rescue their own from a new threat of alien invaders after the mysterious Jonah freed his family from stasis. And then there’s the impending debut of evil sorceress Morgan le Fay, while the team will get some major back up when the crossover with Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger officially kicks off.

We still don’t know much about the new season, but now the new trailer from Marvel Television is filling in a lot of the gaps. Check it out in the video player above!

Runaways is shaping up to be another major installment in Marvel’s YA-focused series, and Morgan le Fay will have a huge impact on the events if this trailer is any indication. Actress Elizabeth Hurley previously spoke with Extra about her impending debut, revealing new details about the villain’s Marvel history.

“I was so excited when they offered me this,” Hurley explained. “You know, I’ve been a Marvel fan. I’ve played the Devil, so I’ve played bad before. Playing Morgan le Fay, she’s the most powerful enchantress of the Dark Dimension. It’s nice to go back to my evil side.”

And while the heroes will get a major boost when they’re joined by Cloak & Dagger, they’re still going up some of the biggest threats they’ve yet to face. Marvel Television exec and Runaways producer Jeph Loeb explained that these foes could prove to be fatal, teasing that some of the characters might not escape this battle alive.

“Being on Hulu and being able to go…let’s just put it this way — this is the season where maybe some of the folks aren’t going to get out,” Loeb told ComicBook. “With this cast, which we love both personally and professionally, it was challenging but there were stories that meant we would have to see where it was going to go. Something wicked this way comes.”

All ten episodes of Marvel’s Runaways will premiere on Hulu on December 13th.