New Shang-Chi Teaser Released

✖

Now officially under a month away from release, marketing for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has reached all-time high. As the film begins to release more and more television spots, new footage is slowly being released to the masses. That much is particularly accurate with Marvel's latest teaser unveiling, which focuses on the eponymous hero's use of the Ten Rings.

Most of the 30-second teaser release Saturday morning includes recycled footage, but any new snippets seen seem to involve the fabled MacGuffins, like a flashback scene with Tony Leung's Wenwu. There's another shot toward the end including Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) manipulating the rings to form a single ball of energy as it fights an off-screen threat.

You can see the new teaser below.

"The ten rings gave our family legendary power." Experience the beginning of a new Marvel Super Hero in #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In theaters September 3. pic.twitter.com/dMMWXpzleh — Shang-Chi (@shangchi) August 7, 2021

"Shang-Chi is a movie that ended up on a 'Wouldn't It Be Great' list where 'Wouldn't it be great if we could do this as a movie,' probably twenty years ago," Marvel Studios head Kevin said of the project to Rotten Tomatoes. "It's a great story of a young man that realizes his father is essentially one of the world's greatest supervillains and one of the world's greatest criminals. How do you process that? And how do you deal with that as a child? How do you evolve beyond that?"

Join Liu and Leung in the project include Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng amongst others. The movie will also feature the return of Abomination and Benedict Wong's Wong. Since Abomination is a CGI model, it is unclear if Tim Roth actually filmed scenes for the project.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently set for release on September 3rd.

What other characters do you think will end up popping up in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!