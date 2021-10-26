New Spider-Man: No Way Home Evidence Suggests Second Trailer May Be Imminent

As it turns out, your wait for the final Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer may be soon over. Monday afternoon, Spidey super sleuths noticed the film rating board based in South Korea update its listing online to include the latest No Way Home trailer. While that doesn’t necessarily mean the trailer is coming today or tomorrow, it does mean officials have gotten the final cut of the trailer to review and rate, signaling an arrival sooner rather than later.

As of Monday, the film has been classified as “Application completed,” and is the third-newest film listed on the site.

While little is known about the threequel, we do know Benedict Cumberbatch is excited about appearing.

“Yeah, [Spider-Man: No Way Home] will be a lot, a lot of fun. There will be a lot of debate about it, I’m sure, but it’s a daring, brilliant concept,” Cumberbatch revealed. “It has got great ambition […] I haven’t seen it, but by all accounts I think it’s achieved it. And I mean, even on paper, the audacity of it, like, ‘How the hell is that gonna work?’ Also, so excited about the overall opportunity of them exploring those ideas. So yeah, I’ll be really interested to see how it comes out. But I’m pretty certain it’ll be a hit.”

“It’s gonna be a great film, I think,” he added. “I think Jon Watts is a genius, all that team was on those three films are vastly brilliant. Jon [Watts] is great, he’s got such a light touch, he’s so assured though. He’s great to hang out with on set. He’s very witty, but incredibly generous and supportive. Everything you want in a director. He’s young, he’s energetic, he gets the kids – I call myself an ‘older person’ to the older people. It’s an atmosphere on that set. It’s a bonded group, they’ve done three now, beautiful work environment. I really really enjoyed being on that set, I really did.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.