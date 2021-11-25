Doctor Strange Takes the Spotlight in Brand New Spider-Man: No Way Home Posters

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially under one month from release, and the massive marketing machine is well underway for what’s shaping up to be this year’s biggest blockbuster. In addition to dropping what seems to be a dozen new television spots on any given day, two new posters have surfaced online courtesy of the largest theater chain in Malaysia.

Wednesday evening, GSCinemas shared two posters for No Way Home featuring the film’s two lead characters: Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). In both of the posters, the duo seems to be going up against Alfred Molina’s Doctor Otto Octavius. One of the pieces even includes the same exact Green Goblin asset we’ve seen before. See both pieces for yourself below.

https://twitter.com/GSCinemas/status/1463690885132996613?s=20

“All the time when you’re making those movies are pinch-yourself moments,” Cumberbatch previously told Esquire of his involvement in the feature. “I’m never over the giddy nature of working opposite Spider-Man. It’s pretty cool.”

“You go into it, and you commit to it and it’s daft,” the actor added. “But it’s also really enjoyable and intoxicating and should be celebrated as well and treated for what it is, which is fun.”

At one point, Cumberbatch even said there would end up being a mentorship between his version of Strange and Holland’s Spider-Man, despite what the trailer makes you think.

“There’s a close relationship,” Cumberbatch explained to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “They’re neighborhood superheroes, and they’ve had an experience or two. They’ve got history. It might be the case that Peter asks me to help him do something? I think I’m allowed to say that much. I help him fill in his tax returns. That’s what I do.”

Joining Cumberbatch and Holland include Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, JB Smoove, Tony Revolori, Angourie Rice, Hannibal Buress, Jami Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Willem Dafoe amongst others.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!