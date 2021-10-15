New Venom 2 Poster Reportedly Surfaces Online

✖

As the Hollywood trades debate over the release date for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it looks like Sony's keeping on with the film's marketing efforts. Saturday afternoon, a new poster surfaced online that may or may not be an official release from the outfit. The poster features Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), and the rest of the film's ensemble in a typical superhero-style poster.

It also fits in line with the look and feel of the rest of the marketing collateral released by Sony, but it hasn't be unveiled through any of Sony's official social media platforms. Because of that, we're not sure if it's legit or fan-made; either way, it's probably the best poster we've seen in support of the movie so far.

See it for yourself below.

Nuevo poster de VENOM LET THERE BE CARNAGE pic.twitter.com/Lb28KqxUAu — MarvelFlix (@MarvelFlix) August 28, 2021

While Sony has yet to greenlight a third Venom flick, Hardy himself has gone on-record to reveal he's already been thinking of ideas for a threequel.

“I’m thinking about the third movie as well, because I think you need to write that at the same time,” Hardy previously told Esquire. “A third won’t be greenlit until the second is successful, but the studio [was] really, really pleased with number two.”

“I would be remiss if I wasn’t trying to steer any kind of connectivity,” he added when talking about potential Spider-Man crossover. “I wouldn’t be doing the job if I wasn’t awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that. Obviously, that’s a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on October 15th while Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.