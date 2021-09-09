New Warriors Writer Blames Ryan Reynolds For Leaks

Marvel is currently having a very successful television run as their fourth series of the year, What If…, drops new episodes on Disney+ every Wednesday. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki were all well-received by fans, but there are still many Marvel TV shows that never got off the ground. On such series was Marvel’s New Warriors, a live-action show that was planned for Freeform, but was ultimately canceled by the network and unable to find a home elsewhere. While the show’s fate was initially decided all back in 2019, many fans are still hoping to see it resurrected. Yesterday, series creator Kevin Biegel took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes look at the costume for Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl (Milana Vayntrub), and Marvel fans were pretty mad they never got to see the show. Since breaking the Internet with the New Warriors content, Biegel has returned to Twitter to hilariously blame Ryan Reynolds for the “leaks.”

“Morning! I let @VancityReynolds take over my account last night. What’d I miss?,” Biegel joked. You can check out the tweet below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/kbiegel/status/1435992749744984066

New Warriors would have followed Squirrel Girl, Mister Immortal (Derek Theler), Night Thrasher (Jeremy Tardy), Speedball (Calum Worthy), Microbe (Matthew Moy), and Debrii (Kate Comer), six superpowered young people with abilities who want to make a positive impact in the world, even if they are not quite ready to be heroes. The series would have also featured Keith David as Ernest Vigman, a character who would have eventually become MODOK.

As for Reynolds, the Deadpool star wasn’t actually involved with the Freeform series, but it’s still funny that Biegel chose to blame him for his tweets. While the New Warriors may not have had success with Marvel, Reyonlds’ days as Deadpool are far from over. It was reported that Disney is moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Back in June, Reynolds took to Instagram to give a little Deadpool 3 tease. Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, also confirmed that the movie will be rated R.

Are you bummed that New Warriors never made it to air? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

New Warriors may not be happening, but there’s still plenty to look forward to from Marvel in 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters, What If… releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Eternals is coming to theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 17th.