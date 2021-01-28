Will WandaVision Lead to the Resurrection of New Warriors?

✖

We've only seen three episodes of WandaVision, and it's already the most unique thing Marvel Studios has produced. Deviating from the standard blockbuster fare, the outfit's first stab at a television series has paid tribute to the various sitcoms that have been released throughout the past 60 years. In fact, studio head Kevin Feige himself has teased WandaVision as a test run that could result in additional sitcoms at some point down the line.

Enter, New Warriors.

The oft-forgotten half-hour comedy was once in development at Freeform by Marvel Television, then led by Jeph Loeb. The program got so far into development, it even filmed a pilot episode, which apparently tested well with Disney executives. So well, in fact, the show was taken off Freeform with hopes of landing on a bigger partner; instead, it was thrust into purgatory as executives tried to find the ultimate home for it.

Keep in mind, this was all taking place right around the time the House of Mouse was laying the groundwork for Disney+. Now that the streamer is live, and Marvel Studios has shown it can reinvent event programming with a sitcom — what's stopping Feige and company from bringing the series back as an entry on Disney+?

New Warriors involved an ensemble cast of characters completely new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, anchored by Squirrel Girl herself Doreen Green (Milana Vayntrub). Other characters included Mr. Immortal (Derek Theler), and Night Thrasher (Jeremy Tardy) amongst others.

It was developed as a half-hour comedy, something that fits entirely in line with the first handful of WandaVision episodes. In fact, Feige has teased even more series clocking in at 30 minutes per episode. At one point, the series was even shaping its villain (played by Keith David) up to be MODOK, a feat that could be accomplished much more easily with a standard Marvel Studios budget.

Better yet, it's a staple comics group that features some of Marvel's most prominent teen and young adult superheroes — a match made in heaven for the standard Disney+ demographic.

Maybe — just maybe — WandaVision's sitcom episodes have been well-received enough to warrant further comedies from the House of Ideas. Should that be the case, New Warriors is right out there in the wings, waiting.

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

What other Marvel characters or teams could you picture with a sitcom?