Marvel Fans Are Furious They Didn’t Get Squirrel Girl After Seeing Cancelled New Warriors Footage

Marvel’s New Warriors series now lives in infamy as one of the “almost-was” comic book movie/TV projects that fans were robbed of. New Warriors was an especially tragic case, as the Marvel YA series was well ahead of its time in terms of bringing a diverse cast to the screen. From off-beat characters like Marvel’s Squirrel Girl to some of the first openly LGBTQ+ characters in the Marvel live-action universe, New Warriors going to definitely give fans something different – until a “singular power that be” decided that the show was just too much to be released.

Now that New Warriors showrunner Kevin Biegel has spoken out and let fans get a look at what New Warriors would’ve been, Marvel fans are furious that their chance to have a live-action Squirrel Girl is now gone!

WATCH The New Warriors Footage

#NewWarriors creator reveals first look at footage — and Squirrel Girl’s costume — from the cancelled Marvel series:https://t.co/3dWm2UeaKR pic.twitter.com/w1SAOiNzU6 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) September 9, 2021

This is what we could’ve had people! EPIC stuff!

We Finally Get To See It!

We finally got Squirrel Girl footage from New Warriors all these years later holy shit pic.twitter.com/atlk2a9uH3 — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) September 9, 2021

For fans who really wanted this New Warriors series, just getting a peek at this footage is a major wish fulfilled.

Never Get Anything Nice

The Squirrel Girl we could have had…



… NEVER get to have anything nice!! … pic.twitter.com/qnAaYFmeTK — 🎃 ACME 👻 (@Acme_kitty) September 9, 2021

Comic book fans have taken some hard losses in these live-action adaptations – but the Squirrel Girl fans have been waiting an especially long time.

We Got A Director!

If Squirrel Girl gets a second and gets in the MCU proper, how about Paul Feig to direct a Squirrel Girl movie? — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) September 9, 2021

A lot of fans want Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters reboot director Paul Feig for a Squirrel Girl movie. Why not?

Studios Thirsty Now

AT&T when they see Lily squirrel girl trending pic.twitter.com/Zl7bajeHvd — cesar (@jebaiting) September 9, 2021

No one gave Squirrel Girl a chance… until she was trending. Now let’s see what happens!

The Silver Lining

If the photos of the live action #SquirrelGirl are making you feel down that we never got to see @MintMilana tackle the roll…



…then you owe it to yourself to check out her voice acting as Squirrel Girl in the Marvel Rising cartoons! You can find 'em streaming on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/a1WFMSEBLP — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) September 9, 2021

There is a way that you can enjoy this version of Squirrel Girl that we would’ve seen in New Warriors. At least in animated form.

Squirrel Girl The GOAT

Captain Marvel: "I'm the strongest Marvel superhero and people just gotta deal with it!"



Squirrel Girl: "Hold my nuts." pic.twitter.com/mZne2iaSqN — Ryusuta (@RyusutaDraws) September 9, 2021

The Marvel Cinematic Universe needs its strongest heroine if the likes of Kang, Dr. Doom, or Galactus are going to be rearing their evil heads.