Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool Return With Mysterious Photo

✖

The state of the live-action Marvel universe is continuing to evolve day by day, and following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, fans are curious to see which characters will appear in the coming years. Among them is Ryan Reynolds' take on Deadpool, who Disney and Marvel executives have hinted will carry over from the previous "Foxverse" of movies. While a third Deadpool film has been in the works for a few months, we still know next-to-nothing about how Reynolds' take on the character will return — and a new social media post is here to add fuel to the fire. Reynolds recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of several bags on a coffee table, including one that clearly has the Deadpool mask poking out of it.

(Photo: Ryan Reynolds / Instagram)

Does this mean that Deadpool 3 is further along than fans might think? Or that Reynolds might be returning as the character in another upcoming MCU installment? Or could Reynolds just be trolling fans, as he often does on social media? At this point, there's really no knowing — but that surely won't stop fans from speculating, especially after comments from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige shared earlier this year.

"It will not be [filming] this year," Feige added. "Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Deadpool 3 will be written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Additional cast members have not been confirmed at this time.

"When we [Marvel Studios] were purchased [by Disney], Bob said to us, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,'" Feige previously told Variety. "There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?"

What do you think of Ryan Reynolds' latest Deadpool tease? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!