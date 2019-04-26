NFL Player LeSean McCoy Drops MASSIVE Avengers: Endgame Spoiler & Fans Lose Their Minds

Buffalo Bills player LeSean McCoy has broken records and set milestones in his career as an NFL running back. But now he just broke a rule that’s earning him the ire of every Marvel who has yet to see the movie event of the year: Don’t spoil the Endgame. McCoy apparently missed the memo, and he tweeted out the biggest spoiler possible after taking his son to see the film.

Rightfully so, McCoy is getting dragged on Twitter for his post. After all, the rusher has over 734,000 followers on the platform, and he just used it to reveal one of the biggest spoilers in Avengers: Endgame without warning.

Warning: Major spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below. LeSean McCoy revealed one of the biggest spoilers in the film, so if you want the story’s takeaway and you still haven’t seen the film, just know that McCoy pulled a jerk move and people are mad. Carry on.

Like a lot of people, McCoy and his son were excited to see Avengers: Endgame as its serving as the culmination of over 20 films throughout the last decade. Unfortunately, he seems unaware of the etiquette of spoilers on the platform, deciding to process his reaction in real time and give away one of the key deaths in the film.

If you thought McCoy had a level of self-awareness and would have corrected this mistake, deleting the tweet and apologizing, you’re wrong. This is a man who advertised an orgy, after all. Subtlety is not one of his strengths.

No, instead McCoy made another tweet that paid homage to the fallen hero, further driving home one of the biggest spoilers from Avengers: Endgame.

McCoy definitely screwed up here, but don’t go piling on him just yet. After all, he’s still in a division where his team has to play the New England Patriots twice a year, and that’s a punishment in and of itself.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

And so it begins…

The worst day ever …. me and lil shady are hurt …. they killed iron man 😞😞😞😞 take Captain America instead — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) April 26, 2019

LeSean can’t spell “Tony”

RIP my dog TONEY STARK — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) April 26, 2019

Protesting

If I had your jersey I would burn it — Scotty Harris (@scottyharris19) April 26, 2019

People take their superhero movies very seriously

One of the best things about Endgame was not having it spoiled for me before I saw it last night, spoiling it for thousands of people because of your ego really shows the kind of person you are. Grow up. — Adam Martin (@GonePhishin) April 26, 2019

Bruh-ception

Even the person wearing Steve Harvey’s ill-fitted suit is upset

Watch out for the Marvel Snipers!

Disney’s accountants coming to talk to Lesean McCoy pic.twitter.com/4zJ4as1F14 — Blerdgasms (@blerdgasms) April 26, 2019

Shhhhhh

Shady McCoy

This is the shadiest thing you’ve ever done, Shady. pic.twitter.com/7nVBlqtgGP — 𝔸𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕒 (@SoCalBillsMafia) April 26, 2019

