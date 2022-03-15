Nicolas Cage Reveals if Marvel Has Contacted Him, Thoughts on Ghost Rider Return

Nicolas Cage has become such a legend in film that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is set to further the myths. His new film serves as a greatest hits of sorts with highlights from Cage’s Hollywood career before becoming a comedic romp where Cage plays a fictional version of himself on an adventure with Pedro Pascal as a superfan named Javi. Of course, on Cage’s resumé is the Marvel role of Ghost Rider which came before the era known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. News in the past week indicated Cage had recently been asked if he would return to the part of Johnny Blaze but Cage told ComicBook.com that wasn’t the case.

“Not yet, no,” Cage said when asked if he has ever talked to Marvel’s Kevin Feige or vice versa about each other’s work. “That hasn’t happened, but what’s interesting is nobody asked me about going back to Ghost Rider. That was a question that came up, and they weren’t asking about Ghost Rider, they were asking ‘What do you think of the Marvel movies?’ And I gave my opinion about it.”

This lead to ComicBook.com asking Cage directly whether or not he has any interest in playing the part again. You can see the full interview from the premiere of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in the video above. “Ghost Rider is an amazing character,” Cage said. “I mean, he’s a complicated character. It’s kind of like, how do you tell the story of Faust within the context of that universe? Because it’s a very philosophical character. I think it makes him special from other superheroes.”

As The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will show, Cage has become a bit of an expert on all things film. The expert-level dodge of revealing whether or not he has interest in returning to Ghost Rider is something to be admired. Since Cage’s tenure as Ghost Rider, a role which he played through two films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has boomed into the world’s biggest cinematic franchise. Cage’s last outing in the part came in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance in 2011. Another form of Ghost Rider debuted on Agents of SHIELD with Gabriel Luna in the part, playing the Robbie Reyes version of the character.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theaters on April 22.