Nicolas Cage Knew Since He Was 11 That Comic Books Would Overtake the Movie Industry (Exclusive)

Nicolas Cage is no stranger to the world of comic books on the big screen, but his passion for superheroes goes far beyond film sets. The Ghost Rider star has been a comic book collector for decades, owning multiple high-value books including Action Comics #1, the trade that famously features the debut of Superman. Cage's prized collection took a hit in 2000 as multiple comics were stolen from his house. He was able to recover a couple of his issues in 2011, but most have remained missing to this day. Cage has addressed this himself as well, as promo material for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent featured the actor pleading that his comics get returned.

Speaking with ComicBook.com at the Renfield premiere, Cage gave a brief update on the stolen comics situation.

"The only one I did find back was Action #1," Cage said. "The rest are still missing."

Cage joked that he has to "be careful" with what he says regarding comic books in general because of how rapidly discussion spreads about any tidbit of superhero content. Even though comic book films have only been in a boom period for just over a decade, Cage recalled predicting the prevalence of superheroes in Hollywood during his childhood.

"People are so obsessed with comic books and comic book movies," Cage continued. "The interesting thing about it was even when I was all of 11 years old, I had no doubt that when the technology and filmmaking got to a certain level, that the comic book stories and the colors of the characters would over overtake the industry and it did. It happened."

Throughout his career, Cage has been attached to multiple superhero franchises. He starred as Johnny Blaze in both Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, was once tapped to play Kal-El in the cancelled Superman Lives, and voiced Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

That last character is set for a big boost as well, as an untitled live-action Spider-Man Noir project is in the works at Amazon. While Cage did not confirm or deny his involvement, Cage praised what that Spidey variant brings to the table.

"I think it's a wonderful character," Cage said. "It's a character that lends itself to channeling some of my favorite noir movie stars. Spider-Man, for me, is the coolest superhero. I think to have that combined with a noir, like 1930s golden age movie star attitude, makes it one of the most exciting of all the superhero characters."

Cage can next be seen as Dracula in Renfield when it hits theaters on April 14th.