Marvel Studios Working on New “Space Project” for Disney+

Disney is apparently getting an “Untitled Marvel Space Project” ready for production. A new production listing was spotted for the “series” (see below), with Marvel Studios listed as the production company, and Kevin Feige listed as the producer. Needless to say, the premise of the series alone is enough to send Marvel fans into an intense state of speculating and theorizing, about what kind of “space project” would be fit for a Disney+ series.

Production Listing for “Untitled Marvel Space Project”

Marvel’s next wave of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies will offer all sorts of opportunities for a spinoff series set in space. Thor: Love and Thunder will establish at least one new cosmic hero (Jane Foster’s Thor) and maybe others; The Marvels will feature no less than three heroines with cosmic power (Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau); Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will be a soft-reboot of that entire team concept and franchise; and who knows what all will be unleashed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Things get even deeper when you look at the TV/streaming side of the franchise. The upcoming Secret Invasion TV series following Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and his new secret mission in working with the alien Skrulls could just as easily launch its own spinoff series or sequel “event” series that Marvel is already starting on.

In fact, if we were to make any initial guesses, it would be two properties that Marvel fans have long wanted to see: Nova and/or S.W.O.R.D.

Nova is a super-powered hero based in Marvel’s interstellar police force, the Nova Corps. There have been several characters to hold the mantle, with Richard Rider and Sam Alexander being the two most popular candidates for the MCU. Given where Disney and Marvel Studios are taking things in Phase Four, it’s not hard to imagine a Nova series following in the footsteps of Hawkeye or Ms. Marvel, by taking a younger hero on an adventure to take up a heroic mantle. Thanks to James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy series, The Nova Corps has a grounded-enough foundation in the MCU to work on a TV budget. Certainly, if Loki can pull off the TVA…

S.W.O.R.D. is a spinoff of S.H.I.E.L.D. that in comics focused on extraterrestrial threats. However, WandaVision introduced a slightly tweaked version of SWORD where the “Sentient Worlds Observation and Response Division” exchanged the word “Worlds” for “Weapon.” However, some fan theory speculates that the Secret Invasion series could introduce Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke as Abigail Brand, who is essentially SWORD’s version of Nick Fury, a super-spy and brilliant tactician who leads operations.

Of course, as always the MCU could surprise us and go in a totally different direction. As stated, there’s so much crazy stuff happening in Phase 4 that the new status quo after Doctor Strange 2 could tee up an obvious new series set in space. We’ll soon see…