Ryan Reynolds Reveals ‘John Wick’ Easter Egg in New ‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Poster

The promotional campaign for Once Upon a Deadpool is in full swing, and it seems like the film’s latest poster has a pretty macabre Easter egg.

The poster for the film features Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in a rather angelic state, surrounded by Fred Savage and an array of other people in heaven. One of the attendees in heaven is a small dog, and Reynolds’ comment on the poster on Instagram certainly seems to hint that that dog is none other than the beagle from John Wick.

There is, of course, an added irony to that, seeing as John Wick co-director David Leitch directed Deadpool 2. The latter film even references this outright, referring to Leitch in the opening credits as “The guy who killed John Wick’s dog”.

Even with a reference to deceased dogs right on the poster, Once Upon a Deadpool is poised to be a much tamer take on the R-rated superhero, seeing as it essentially serves as a PG-13 recut of Deadpool 2. Thankfully, it sounds like fans can expect some new content in the film in one way or another.

“We definitely shot new stuff. And recently too. After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’” co-writer Paul Wernick recently explained. “We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’”

The re-release will also have some pretty good intentions, with part of the profits going to charity.

“Because it’s the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited-time ad campaign,” Ryan Reynolds recently explained. “Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

Once Upon a Deadpool will open in theaters on December 12th. It will remain in theaters for two weeks, closing its run on Christmas Eve.