‘Once Upon A Deadpool’ Trailer Drops A Truly Savage Marvel, Fox Roast

The holiday season is upon us, and it looks like one Marvel hero is hoping to cash in on the fun. Earlier today, the first trailer for Once Upon A Deadpool was made public, and the PG-13 makeover of Deadpool 2 aims to be as funny as ever even with censorship.

As for how that can be? Well, it looks like Deadpool is turning things up in this re-release, and it won’t be afraid to drag its own distributor along the way.

As you can see above, the first trailer for Once Upon A Deadpool begins with the perfect frame. As it turns out, Deadpool has kidnapped an adult Fred Savage to tell his own Princess Bride tale. However, the former child star isn’t having any of it, and Savage gets — well — savage with one of his comebacks

“I kinda prefer Marvel movies,” the actor is heard saying at the end, leaving Deadpool to flinch.

“We are Marvel,” the mouthy mercenary responds. And, yes — that is surely a nod to Venom and its “We are Venom” tagline.

“Yeah, but you’re Marvel licensed by Fox,” Savage answers. “It’s like if The Beatles were produced by Nickelback. It’s music, but it sucks.”

Boom, there it is. Not even Deadpool is sure how to come back from a true roast such as that. In fact, all the hero can do is gasp at the insult, and there is little doubt millions have joined him after hearing the burn for themselves.

Of course, Savage’s note about Marvel and Fox has some added weight to it nowadays. Disney is working through negotiations with 20th Century Fox to buy out its film properties. The landmark deal was agreed upon earlier in the year, giving fans firm hope that Fox’s X-Men and Fantastic Four would be re-branded in the MCU one day soon. Now, Once Upon A Deadpool has dropped its fiery comment on the state of Fox’s superhero efforts, and Savage’s Nickelback barb perfectly sums up plenty of fans’ feelings.

Still, even with Disney pursuing Fox, the latter studio isn’t about to give up its Marvel projects. A slew of X-Men films are in the works, and Dark Phoenix producer Simon Kinberg stressed to fans Fox is operating business as usual even with the acquisition moving forward.

“The status [of the deal] I won’t speak to because that’s above my pay grade, but we’re just continuing to make movies that we make and developing movies that we’ve been developing for years now, like Gambit, or finishing movies like New Mutants and Dark Phoenix and Deadpool, that comes out this Christmas, and others, Multiple Man, other movies we’ve been working on we continue to work on,” Kinberg said.

Once Upon A Deadpool will enter theaters on December 12th and have nearly a two-week run before wrapping up on Christmas Eve.

So, what do you think about this slick diss?