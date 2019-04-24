One Million ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tickets Presold in India

The record-shattering presale numbers for Avengers: Endgame are not just having an impact on the film’s domestic box office take. According to ticket retailer BookMyShow, the film shattered records in India, moving over 1 million tickets already and selling, at its peak, over 18 tickets per second. According to the Hindustani Times, the film has already broken several records, and BookMyShow anticipates that there will be more records broken before the film even opens. Avengers: Endgame will screen in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The nation, with a population of more than 1 billion people, is one of a number of key international markets that are increasingly relevant to the performance of American blockbusters.

The film is expected to easily break the record for the biggest-ever worldwide box office opening — a record set a year ago, by Avengers: Infinity War. Some analysts have optimistically projected that the film could open as big as $1 billion globally. “Avengers: Endgame is not just a movie, it’s an epic culmination of a decade-long journey which the fans have taken with us across 22 films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studio Entertainment for Disney India. “The phenomenal interest shown by audiences across the country, is testament of how this is one of the most anticipated movies for the fans and we can’t wait for them to watch it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The final movie in Marvel’s Infinity Saga is a masterpiece. It’s an absolute spectacle which needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible,” Davis says. “It’s a love letter to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, I’d argue that Avengers: Endgame is the film event of our lifetime and lives up to every bit of global hype it has garnered. It is setting a new standard and raising the bar for event films and likely will not be matched in this generation of filmmaking.”

You can read Davis’ full review here. We’ve also compiled some other critics reviews here.

It’s apparent the movie will be both a hit with critics and fans alike. Latest reports indicate that Avengers: Endgame could end up making $1 billion worldwide its opening weekend, dwarfing the previous record set by Avengers: Infinity War at $640.5 million.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!