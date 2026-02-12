5 Wolverine Characters Ruined by the Marvel Movies

Wolverine is one of the most iconic X-Men characters, and with how many of his stories have been adapted, it was inevitable that Marvel would mess up some of his supporting characters. FOX’s X-Men movies are definitely a mixed bag, with tons of beloved mutants losing their appeal in adaptation. This was especially true for the movies focused on Wolverine, which featured all kinds of disastrous takes on beloved characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine, and Logan are the three movies centered on Wolverine, with them containing all kinds of characters who aren’t found in the mainline X-Men movies. The entries on this list are exclusively from these films, but one of the three clearly has more poorly adapted characters than the others.

5) Sabretooth

Sabretooth is the main rival of Wolverine, and any good adaptation of Wolverine wouldn’t be complete without him. Unfortunately, FOX’s version of Sabretooth wasn’t that great. The character first appeared in 2000’s X-Men. This version was more savage than the later iteration, which was fun. However, this Sabretooth was relegated to being nothing more than a lackey for Magneto, causing him to lose much of the character’s charm.

A different iteration of Sabretooth appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, this time played by Liev Schreiber. This version of the character does have an interesting relationship with Logan, and his inclusion in the film’s opening war montage is fun. However, he isn’t utilized nearly enough, with his role in the story being relatively small considering how important he is to Wolverine.

4) William Stryker

Image Courtesy of Fox

In the comics, William Stryker is a sergeant turned minister who wages an ideological battle against mutantkind from the pulpit. He warns his Christian followers of the dangers of mutants, with him leading the charge in the bigoted crusade against them. This is incredibly interesting, as it parallels how religion can be used to marginalize groups in the real world.

Unfortunately, this aspect of Stryker is completely missing from his appearance in FOX’s X-Men movies. In X2, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse, Stryker is just a generic military leader. The films adapted this Wolverine villain without carrying over one of his main character traits, softening the blow of the franchise’s commentary. It’s a shame that FOX adapted a character from God Loves, Man Kills and completely stripped religion from the story.

3) Blob

Blob is one of the X-Men franchise’s most iconic villains, and he made his big screen debut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, this version of the character is nothing like the source material. In the comics, Blob is not only physically large, but he also posesses the power of immovibility.

The Blob in the movie, however, doesn’t even have this power. Instead, he is just a glorified fat joke. His weight comes as the result of an eating disorder, not a mutation, and he decides to take up boxing in order to lose weight. Blob’s scene in the film is played far too comedically, with it contributing to the movie’s odd tonal problems.

2) Gambit

Gambit is one of the most popular X-Men, and the character first appeared in FOX’s movie series in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Played by Taylor Kitsch, the actor and the film don’t do the character justice. His role in the prequel film is incredibly small. It doesn’t do a good job of showing off what is cool and interesting about Gambit, with it barely diving into his powers, backstory, or personality.

1) Deadpool

Image Courtesy of Fox

It’s obvious: Deadpool is the most poorly adapted character in the Wolverine movies. Ryan Reynolds’ first version of the character started out as a quippy soldier. However, when he has his mouth sewn shut and is forcibly mutated, Wade Wilson turns into Deadpool. This version of the character doesn’t talk, can teleport, shoots lasers out of his eyes, and doesn’t wear his iconic red costume. He has scarred eyes and a strange black pattern all over his body. Also, he doesn’t do fourth wall breaks.

This X-Men Origins: Wolverine character is Deadpool in name only. He shares virtually no characteristics with his comic book counterpart, and he is notoriously the worst FOX adaptation. He is the worst part of the worst X-Men movie, and fans are still wondering how this abomination of an adaptation was allowed to be made. Luckily, Ryan Reynolds got to take another swing at Deadpool, finally giving fans a proper iteration of the character.