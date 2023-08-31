Barbie Just Beat a Box Office Record Set By Avengers: Endgame

On Barbie's 17th day in theaters, the Greta Gerwig film had already crossed $1 billion at the box office. The movie has continued to break records, including becoming the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman and Warner Bros.'s highest-grossing movie of all time. Currently, Barbie is the 17th highest-grossing movie of all time, and it will likely rise further in the ranks, especially since it's getting rereleased in IMAX next month with new footage. Barbie continues to break some interesting records, in fact, it just surpassed Avengers: Endgame to become the Alamo Drafthouse's best-selling movie of all time.

According to Variety, the theater chain known for in-theater dining and a strict no phones/no talking policy did not reveal the ticket total for Avengers: Endgame or Barbie, but Alamo Drafthouse did say Barbie is now their best-selling film. Currently, Avengers: Endgame remains the second highest-grossing movie of all time with a box office total of $2,799,439,100 worldwide (the top-grossing movie is still 2009's Avatar, which earned $2,923,706,026). For now, Barbie has made $1,343,695,173 at the worldwide box office.

Will Barbie Beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie To Become 2023's Top-Grossing Film?

Currently, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the highest-grossing movie of 2023 and the 15th highest-grossing movie of all time with a total of $1,359,611,589. According to Forbes, the final difference between The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie will only come down to tens of millions "at most." While The Super Mario Bros. Movie did head back to theaters for National Cinema Day, it is likely Barbie will surpass the animated film now that it's getting an IMAX release in September.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

