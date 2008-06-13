Original Hulk Star Lou Ferrigno Throws Shade on Other Superhero Actors

✖

Lou Ferrigno is best known for starring in The Incredible Hulk in the 1970s, playing the Hulk opposite Bill Bixby's Dr. Banner. These days, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has Mark Ruffalo playing both sides of the character thanks to CGI technology. Since Ruffalo joined the MCU, Ferrigno has been pretty open about his distaste for the franchise's take on the Hulk, saying he's "not very impressed" with Disney's use of CGI. Ferrigno expressed similar sentiments on Twitter this week, throwing shade at Ruffalo and other actors who are altered with today's technology.

"Can’t think of another superhero that isn’t in costume or CGI. Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk. Wasn’t going to let anyone down. The hulk was my hero as a kid as well 👍🏽," Ferrigno wrote. "Thanks @MensHealthMag for this piece on me, my career + tips about what I eat. When you think about it I was the only superhero character to not wear a costume so keeping up my physique was very important to me," he added in another post. You can check out the tweets below:

Can’t think of another superhero that isn’t in costume or CGI. Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk. Wasn’t going to let anyone down. The hulk was my hero as a kid as well 👍🏽#hulkseries #oghulk #nocgiinvolved #dietandexercise #louferrigno #dontmakemeangry pic.twitter.com/ulh3dbx2Qc — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) June 19, 2021

Thanks @MensHealthMag for this piece on me, my career + tips about what I eat. When you think about it I was the only superhero character to not wear a costume so keeping up my physique was very important to me! https://t.co/V93IdfvZUY pic.twitter.com/I2TA3QhiBt — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) June 17, 2021

It's somewhat odd for Ferrigno to say he wasn't wearing a costume in The Incredible Hulk considering he was painted green, but we're going to assume he's talking about the motion capture suits that Ruffalo wears to play the Hulk. Of course, there are plenty of other MCU stars who put in a lot of work at the gym. Many people in Ferrigno's comments pointed out stars like Dave Bautista as Drax and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. All other heroes aside, most Marvel fans would probably argue that Ruffalo's take on the Hulk with the use of CGI is pretty awesome.

"What’s happening is that the first two Hulk movies, the CGI was improving, but the last one, Endgame, I was disappointed. Because the Hulk needs to be hideous, he needs to be a creature," Ferrigno previously said at Canada’s Hamilton Comic-Con. "You see in Endgame, Mark Ruffalo — I think it has a lot to do with him and Disney — I didn’t like the way it portrayed [Hulk]. It took away that beauty, that quality of the Hulk. That’s why a lot of people liked the series."

Ferrigno may not be a Ruffalo fan, but plenty of other folks are excited to see the actor return to play the character in Disney+'s upcoming She-Hulk series. In fact, some huge news came out of the set earlier this month when actor Anais Almonte shared a photo featuring Ruffalo that has since been deleted. While the photo didn't appear to reveal any major spoilers about the upcoming Disney+ series, it did show Ruffalo in his motion-capture suit and provided the first look of him in the show.

Do you agree with Lou Ferrigno's comments about Ruffalo and current comic book movie stars? Tell us in the comments!

She-Hulk is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2022.