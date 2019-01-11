Marvel Fans Want Korg to Host the Oscars

Shortly after Kevin Hart was announced as the host of the 2019 Oscars, he stepped down after catching backlash for homophobic tweets and stand up routines he shared earlier in his career. Over a month later, the Academy Awards have yet to confirm a replacement, with Marvel fans thinking Thor: Ragnarok‘s Korg would make the perfect host.

Korg debuted in the third Thor film as one of the Asgardian’s fellow gladiators whose soft-spoken demeanor and relatively optimistic attitude immediately made him a fan favorite character. There are a few stumbling blocks in the way of Korg hosting the prestigious ceremony, mainly that audiences don’t know if he died in Thanos’ deadly Avengers: Infinity War snap and the fact that he’s an entirely CGI character, with Ragnarok director Taika Waititi using a motion capture performance to bring the character to life.

While Korg hosting the ceremony might seem far-fetched, Marvel fans are still hoping it could happen somehow.

Pass It On

Korg should host the Oscars, pass it on. pic.twitter.com/RdHzx9iSjg — Rachel Heine (@RachelHeine) January 10, 2019

“Hey There, My Name’s Korg”

“Hey there, my names Korg. Welcome to the 2019 Academy Awards. We have a great night planed for you, except if you’re a straight white man. Hehe, there’s a little topical social commentary for you. Anyway, as you can see, I am not a white man as I am made of perishable rocks.” https://t.co/iNoWD5uTKs — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) January 11, 2019

Bring the Flyers

“Hi, my name is Korg, this is Meek and we’re hosting the Oscars 2019 mostly to promote our revolution. You’re all welcome to join, we got the flyers this time…” https://t.co/uWlGNbB898 — JuHun’s Husband, Devo (@HickeyDevon) January 11, 2019

Make It Happen

WAIT I HAVE AN IDEA



TAIKA AS KORG HOSTING THE OSCARS @TheAcademy MAKE IT HAPPEN — Aylin (@AylinOdison) January 3, 2019

More Marvel Contendors

Suggestions for Oscars hosts:

-Paul Bettany but as Jarvis

-Rocket and Groot

-Korg — ???YEETer?? ?Quill ? (@MixieBatler) January 10, 2019

Get Korg

get korg to host the oscars — ? Zara ? (@its_just_woody) January 11, 2019

Personally Speaking