Marvel Fans Want Korg to Host the Oscars

Shortly after Kevin Hart was announced as the host of the 2019 Oscars, he stepped down after catching backlash for homophobic tweets and stand up routines he shared earlier in his career. Over a month later, the Academy Awards have yet to confirm a replacement, with Marvel fans thinking Thor: Ragnarok‘s Korg would make the perfect host.

Korg debuted in the third Thor film as one of the Asgardian’s fellow gladiators whose soft-spoken demeanor and relatively optimistic attitude immediately made him a fan favorite character. There are a few stumbling blocks in the way of Korg hosting the prestigious ceremony, mainly that audiences don’t know if he died in Thanos’ deadly Avengers: Infinity War snap and the fact that he’s an entirely CGI character, with Ragnarok director Taika Waititi using a motion capture performance to bring the character to life.

While Korg hosting the ceremony might seem far-fetched, Marvel fans are still hoping it could happen somehow.

