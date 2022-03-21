Marvel’s Moon Knight Clip: Ethan Hawke’s Villain Summons a Monster

“So be it,” says cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) before summoning a demonic creature in a clip from Marvel’s Moon Knight. In the action-packed clip that’s parts The Mummy and parts Indiana Jones, Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) and Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) play keep-away with a MacGuffin Harrow wants. “Summon the suit,” Layla says, referring to the magically-appearing Moon Knight suit worn by the vigilante Marc Spector. The only problem? The mild-mannered gift shop employee doesn’t know what she’s talking about. Watch the one-minute clip above before Moon Knight premieres March 30 on Disney+.

“[Director] Mohamed [Diab] was really embracing [Steven Grant’s] mental illness to provide an unreliable narrator. Once you’ve broken the prism of reality, everything the audience is seeing is from a skewed point of view,” Hawke said during a Moon Knight virtual press conference of Isaac’s character, who discovers he has dissociative identity disorder. “That’s really interesting for the villain. ‘Am I really being seen as I am?’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hawke’s zealot wields a staff with the power to open purple portals, potentially to summon the Egyptian god he worships: Ammit.

“The histories of movies are paved with storytellers using mental illness as a building block for the villain. There’s countless stories of mentally ill villains, and we have a mentally ill hero,” Hawke said of Isaac’s Grant, who shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. “That’s fascinating: we’ve now inverted the whole process, and now as the antagonist, I can’t be crazy because the hero is crazy. So I have to find a sane lunatic or a sane malevolent source, and that was an interesting riddle for me.”

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Marvel’s Moon Knight is a six-episode event series streaming March 30 on Disney+.

