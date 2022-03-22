Moon Knight’s Ethan Hawke Addresses a Possible Season 2

The Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series have been telling stories that fit within the gaps of the franchise’s theatrical outings, which means not all projects will be earning follow-up seasons, with Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke recently revealing his return to the role will largely be dependent upon how audiences engage with the debut season. However, when speaking with IGN about reprising his role of Arthur Harrow, his reaction wasn’t specifically about starring in a second season of the series, rather about reprising the role in general, so even if a Season 2 never moves forward, Hawke sounds as though he’ll keep the door open for an MCU return in some capacity. Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30th.

“The good news is that it’s possibly both,” Hawke confirmed to the outlet when asked about whether the project was a limited event or if he’d be open to delivering more adventures. “It lives and breathes on its own merits, it functions as a limited series — and if people are engaged and excited by it then it could be the origin story of a larger thing.”

While Loki has been renewed for a second season, projects like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have functioned more as stories that not only tie up loose threads from theatrical efforts but also set the stage for upcoming adventures. Given that the future of the MCU seems to have limitless possibilities to explore and it has been introducing a number of all-new heroes, fans are surely excited about how Moon Knight will factor into the future of the franchise, with it being possible the this first season is merely the beginning of a longer story being told on the small screen or if it could merely be serving as a jumping-off point to take these characters into the world of big-screen adventures.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

