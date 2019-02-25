Oscars: ‘Black Panther’ Wins Best Costume Design

Black Panther has some big-time hardware to add to its trophy case as the Ryan Coogler-directed film has won Best Costume Design at the 91st Academy Awards. The award marks the first win for Ruth E. Carter out of three nominations. The designer was previously nominated for her work on Steven Spielberg’s Amistad (1997) and Spike Lee’s Malcom X (1992).

To win, Black Panther beat The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres), The Favourite (Sandy Powell), Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell), and Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other than Best Costume Design, Black Panther is nominated for six other Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing.

To design the pieces for Black Panther, Carter reportedly travelled abroad to draw inspiration. Carter went on to explain the process in balancing costumes from the futuristic Wakanda while remaining true to native African tribes.

“I think what it also says is that there’s a different kind of a freedom that they enjoy,” she added. “That is because they have such a tight culture, the different tribes, they do co-mingle. It’s just a place that has the same kind of rules and regulations that the outside world does. There are bad kids in the park. There’s a merchant district. There’s a hospital.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously told Vox that all of the crew members involved in the movie deserve that shot at an Oscar.

“I think there are a lot of amazing artists that helped to make that movie, and it would be wonderful if they could be recognized. Almost everyone involved in that movie, bringing that movie together, is great, and it would be wonderful to see if they’re recognized. We’ll see. This genre, typically not,” Feige said.

All of the other Academy Award winners can be seen here.

Black Panther is now streaming on Netflix. Upcoming Marvel movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Which costume was your favorite in Black Panther? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!