Oscars: How Will Stan Lee Be Remembered In Memoriam Tonight’s Academy Awards?

In the midst of recognizing the best of the film industry for the past year, the Academy Awards also take a moment to celebrate the lives of those lost over the course of the past twelve months. According to Oscar-tracking site GoldDerby, the inclusion of the late Stan Lee in the annual “In Memoriam” segment is “virtually certain.”

Along with Lee, the report says that the likes of Bernardo Bertolucci, Milos Forman, Carol Channing, Albert Finney, Burt Reynolds, and Penny Marshall will all likely appear in the tribute. All in all, the site lists over 80 people involved in film who have passed away over the past year.

Outside of the In Memoriam segment, could the Academy be preparing a larger tribute? While Lee wasn’t directly involved in the production of the modern Marvel live-action films, they are based on characters he had his hand in developing. In fact, the solo film featuring Black Panther/T’Challa — a character Lee co-created with Jack Kirby — is nominated for a staggering seven awards at the show tonight, including Best Picture.

Not just that, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Avengers: Infinity War are each nominated for one award each, the former earning a Best Animated Feature nod while the latter was nominated for Best Visual Effects.

On top of that, several Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are on tap to act as presenters tonight from Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. to MCU newcomer Brie Larson and everyone in between.

Lee passed away last November at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by Joan Lee, his wife of nearly 70 years. He is survived by his daughter Joan Celia (J.C.) Lee.

Do you think the Academy will choose to honor Lee in a special way tonight? Who do you think will end up winning Best Picture? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The 91st Academy Awards air on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

