Patrick Stewart Wants to Work With Logan Director James Mangold Again

Patrick Stewart is in the middle of gearing up for Star Trek: Picard. While talking to Variety for a feature, the actor told them that “I can’t wait to work with James [Mangold] again.” again after their time together on Logan. Now, the X-Men film is a favorite of many comic book fans for its weathered world and pitch-perfect adaptation of Old Man Logan. The waters ahead for the team are uncertain after Disney acquired Fox last year. Fans can rest assured that the X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point but it remains unclear exactly when they, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four will make their debuts. In fact, The New Mutants is still on the way shortly and will have the awkward task of occupying that liminal space between the Fox era and their control under Marvel Studios. Stewart wanted to make one thing abundantly clear, he’s down for another project with Mangold whether it features the beloved mutants or not.

“Hugh and I were so thrilled when the last thing we did for ‘X-Men’ was ‘Logan,’” he mentioned. “It was the best ‘X-Men’ experience we both had, because we were the same characters but their world had been blown apart.” Steward added as an aside, “‘Next Generation’ didn’t end like that. In fact, our last movie, ‘Nemesis,’ was pretty weak.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve been doing some really interesting work for the last few years,” Stewart reflects. Then the star harkens back to 1987, when “The Next Generation” came onto the scene. “There was not a corner of my life, public, private, that wasn’t touched by this sudden transformation. And I so enjoyed it. ‘X-Men,’ ‘Star Trek’ and then, having come back 18 months ago to do ‘Picard,’ I’ve just …”

After pausing and taking a moment to collect his thoughts, “God, this is going to be difficult to say. It’s wonderful work, but it’s not enough. The challenge is great, but I want something bigger.”

Hopefully, the CBS All-Access series can scratch that itch for viewers. It’s unlikely that the fans of the X-Men movies will get to see all those actors together for another go-around in the MCU, but they can take comfort that the stars of those films had as much fun making the X-Men films as the viewers did watching them. Now, the only question is when that big announcement from Marvel Studios is going to come down.