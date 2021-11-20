Patton Oswalt Shares BTS Photos of Pip the Troll Motion-Capture Work on Marvel’s Eternals

By now, you’re probably well aware of the exciting mid-credits scene in Eternals that featured some very surprising guest stars. Not only did Harry Styles show up as Eros, the brother of Thanos, but he was joined by Patton Oswalt’s Pip the Troll. Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken recently spoke with ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt about Eternals, and he revealed that Oswalt not only voiced the character but was there on the sound stage acting everything out himself. In fact, he performed everything while on his knees. Earlier today, ComicBook.com shared the story on Twitter, which Ostwalt quote-tweeted with some behind-the-scenes photos.

“Albert Finney voice: ‘Ah, an actor’s life…,’” Oswalt captioned the post. You can check out his photos below:

Jim Starlin, the creator of Pip and dozens of other classic cosmic Marvel characters, also recently spoke with ComicBook.com and said that Marvel Studios could not have made a better casting choice for Pip.

“Oh, yeah, I think he’s perfect for it,” Starlin said of Oswalt’s casting. “I got a real kick out of his voicing over M.O.D.O.K. in that cartoon series. I watched the first one and I went, ‘Eh, it’s okay. And then I watched the second one, then I got hooked and just laughed my ass throughout the rest of it.’” He added, “Now, Patton’s always been a character actor who I think has got terrific range, and I think his voice is just perfect for it.”

“Every time I’ve seen Kevin Feige over the last two years, I have been lobbying for Pip,” Starlin shared. “And obviously, I have more influence than I thought [laughs].” He concluded, “But the truth of the matter is, they work on these things years ahead, so he’s probably been chuckling up his sleeve every time in recent years when I’ve seen him and said, ‘Gey, when are we going to see Pip?’ And he’ll mutter something because he knew it was coming all along.”

Eternals is now playing theaters. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 2021 line-up includes Hawkeye, which premieres on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters on December 17th.