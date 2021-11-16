Paul Rudd Addresses Rumors of Bill Murray’s Role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Last month, it was reported that Bill Murray is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a secret role in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Now, on the red carpet for the premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Murray’s co-star in that film and Ant-Man himself Paul Rudd, was asked about Murray’s participation in the eagerly anticipated Marvel film and Rudd dodged the issue, suggesting that maybe folks were confused by his work on Ghostbusters instead.



“Oh, I’ve heard about this rumor, but it’s a rumor,” Rudd told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I think maybe they got, you know, there was like some cross-pollination and they were thinking about this.”



And when asked about who Murray could be in the new Ant-Man movie, Rudd deflected again, saying that Murray can do “everything”.



While Rudd kept mum about Murray’s involvement with Ant-Man 3, Murray himself has made some comments that have been a bit more forthcoming. In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Murray revealed that he had just wrapped on a Marvel project, though he didn’t get into specifics.



“You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won’t tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much,” Murray told the paper (through a translation by Cosmic Circus). He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On he made a movie years ago, which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I’m not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise.”



He was slightly more forthcoming in a chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live.



“Well, I’m not supposed to say. They’re making a movie,” Murray said. “Paul Rudd plays Ant-Man, and Evangeline Lilly plays the Wasp, and Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, they’re all in the movie. But I’m not at liberty to talk about it.”



Generally speaking, very little is known about the third Ant-Man film at this point other than the fact that Jonathan Majors will appear as Kang the Conqueror, while returning star Evangeline Lilly also previously praised the film’s script from MCU newcomer Jeff Loveness.



“I think he is phenomenal. I think he’s one of the best writers we’ve ever had. I think he’s got an incredible mastery of voice,” Lilly previously told Collider about the writer. “So, on the page, I could hear all the characters, and I knew that he’d really kind of harnessed each person’s unique personality. I just think that it’s going to be really special. I actually think it has the chance to be the best one we’ve done yet.”



Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now due out July 28, 2023.



What do you think about Rudd’s comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.