Paul Rudd Explains Why He Had A Massive Grin in Marvel Studios 10-Year Anniversary Photo

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios unveiled a photo shoot that featured some of the biggest names and most famous faces that have been integral components over the last ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The closer you looked at the photo, the more stars you discovered, with many fans noticing a certain expression on Paul Rudd’s face.

When I grow up I want to be as happy as #PaulRudd is in the @MarvelStudios 10th Anniversary photo. pic.twitter.com/AJnCPv1Qn8 — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) February 8, 2018

Most of the subjects of the photo gave their coolest or most intense looks, yet Rudd reverted to elementary school protocol and flashed a grin from ear to ear. Rudd recently shared that he was as much of a fan of the rest of the people in the photo shoot as anyone, making it hard to keep his cool over the course of the day.

“We took about a hundred pictures,” Rudd shared with Yahoo!. “I’m sure that in some of the other ones, I wasn’t beaming and other people were! It just so happened that in the one they picked, everybody else was looking very serious and I’m sitting there grinning like the Cheshire Cat! All of that being said, it was very cool to be there. Stan Lee was sitting right there, and all the people from the movies. I remember thinking, ‘There are a lot of people in the world who would be interested to be in this room right now.’”

The shoot featured not just the MCU’s actors, but also plenty of behind-the-scenes talent, from writers to producers to directors. One member of the MCU who wasn’t in the photo is Rudd’s co-star in the upcoming Mute, Justin Theroux, who wrote Iron Man 2.

“Kevin Feige didn’t give me a call,” Theroux joked about why he wasn’t in the photo. “When you have the whole cast of the MCU there, I think the main thing you want to see is the writer of Iron Man 2 front and center lying there like a cheerleader in the way of everyone.”

Despite his years participating in photo shoots, Rudd confirmed he gets as anxious about simple poses as anyone.

“The thing is, we did a lot of pictures in 30 minutes, and I remember that I had a little bit of ‘What do I do with my hands?’” Rudd admitted. “When they took this particular picture, everyone else looks relaxed, and I’m sitting straight up.”

The star may have been singled out for his grin, but made sure to point out he wasn’t the only one who looked like he was enjoying himself.

“Look! Jeremy Renner is standing next to me and also smiling,” Rudd noted. “And Tom Holland is smiling too!”

You can next see Rudd as Ant-Man in Avengers: Infinity War on May 4 and in Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6.

[H/T Yahoo!]