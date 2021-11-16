Paul Rudd Reveals His Sexiest Man Alive Tiara And Sash

Paul Rudd debuted his Sexiest Man Alive tiara and sash during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. People Magazine bestowed the honor on the Ant-Man star. So, it’s only right that he would get to accept his bouquet and tiara in front of some adoring fans. It’s a surreal scene that Rudd played for laughs, as is befitting his down-to-earth persona. Genuinely everyone in Hollywood is stoked to see the star achieve this honor. (It has led to some fantastic Twitter moments where people point out that he basically hasn’t aged very much since those Clueless days.) Colbert decided to play on the entire spectacle a ton during his show. Rudd remains one of the most beloved elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (An impressive feat with all those stars running around…) Check out his moment of glory down below.

His friend Ryan Reynolds had some nice words for the Ant-Man star when the news hit. The Deadpool actor talked about the honor during an appearance on The Today Show.

“I just heard about this this morning. I’m very excited. I think that this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him,” Reynolds joked. “He’s going to play it shy. He’s going to play it bashful, humble. If I know what I knew now, I wouldn’t. You got to seize this opportunity. If I got it now, I’m not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me. I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared People magazine, going from town to town, sewing my wild oats like some sort of nude, magical gardener. It would be amazing.”

But, that wasn’t the end of the teasing. Reynolds also popped up on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about Rudd’s latest project. But, they couldn’t get away from the Sexiest Man talk.

“I’m happy for Paul, because, A, he’s possibly the nicest human being in all of show business,” Reynolds began. “He’s aging backward because of his contract with Satan. Or he only drinks breast milk from a blue whale or something. I heard he does something weird. And I want in. Whatever Benjamin Button’s this life if we could.”

The host proceeded to ask him some questions about The Shrink Next Door. As you would expect, the jokes just kept coming. “It’s like some sort of Ant-Man sequel. It’s in the Ant-Man universe. It’s Ant-Man adjacent… He doesn’t shrink his body per-se. But, he’s a psychiatrist, so he does like, psychiatrist things. Paul is the psychiatrist. He is the shrink in it, right?… He minimizes himself in relationships, which is kind of like Ant-Man right?”

