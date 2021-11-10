Paul Rudd Fans React To Him Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

Earlier today came the news that, despite a report that his Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Evans might take the title, Paul Rudd has been named Sexiest Man Alive for 2021 by People Magazine. Quickly sent congratulations by other former winners, Rudd has long been a fan-favorite and bonafide meme-machine due to his charm and seeming inability to age. Speaking to the outlet, Rudd said: “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.” Fans of the actor however disagree, as the tweets we’ve collected below make clear.

“I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this,” Rudd added. “I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends….I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan, and I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rudd’s time as the reigning Sexiest Man Alive begins now.

He deserves this

I've been in love with Paul Rudd since 1995, so yeah, he deserves that win pic.twitter.com/reT104ZmXO — missa 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇸🇸🇩🇨🇩 (@missapea) November 10, 2021

Is that Paul Rudd?

Is that Paul Rudd…#SexiestManAlive?! I knew this day would come. Congrats, man 🥳 I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title. https://t.co/OrD8OThrFn pic.twitter.com/54oUwHNmrh — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 10, 2021

Long may he reign

please respect my privacy at this time, while I bask in the glow of Paul Rudd’s reign as Sexiest Man Alive 2021 pic.twitter.com/1pdJdIc8l9 — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 10, 2021

Congratulations….

chris evans stans to paul rudd rn pic.twitter.com/M7cgGU8fz8 — ✨ (@civiIswar) November 10, 2021

Congratulations from Mr. Yankovic

Congratulations to Paul Rudd on being named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021. pic.twitter.com/DjgqwAPHjc — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 10, 2021

FINALLY

PAUL RUDD IS FINALLY AWARDED SEXIEST MAN ALIVE AS DESERVED FOR THE PAST 25 YEARS pic.twitter.com/svWeQdb5Nf — lauren (@smaulrudd) November 10, 2021

Look at us

https://twitter.com/filinadiangirl/status/1458301838093168642

Big congrats

A big congratulations to Paul Rudd!! #SexiestManAlive pic.twitter.com/QDnXnIsWfO — comfort for scott stans (@scottlovebot) November 10, 2021

The fake out