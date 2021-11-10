Paul Rudd Fans React To Him Being Named Sexiest Man Alive

Earlier today came the news that, despite a report that his Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Evans might take the title, Paul Rudd has been named Sexiest Man Alive for 2021 by People Magazine. Quickly sent congratulations by other former winners, Rudd has long been a fan-favorite and bonafide meme-machine due to his charm and seeming inability to age. Speaking to the outlet, Rudd said: “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.” Fans of the actor however disagree, as the tweets we’ve collected below make clear.
“I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this,” Rudd added. “I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends….I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan, and I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”
Rudd’s time as the reigning Sexiest Man Alive begins now.