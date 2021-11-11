Ryan Reynolds Says Paul Rudd Has Contract With Satan, Describes Bizarre Ant-Man Sequel

Ryan Reynolds decided to get some jokes in about Paul Rudd’s youthful appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Deadpool star made a surprise appearance for Will Farrell and joked that his fellow MCU actor had a contract with Satan in order to maintain his youth. (Mephisto confirmed.) His appearance on the late-night show was in service of The Shrink Next Door on AppleTV+. But, it seems like Reynolds had some theories on how it’s secretly an Ant-Man sequel. The Red Notice actor clearly knows that isn’t the case. However, the crowd and Fallon could not get enough of his rapid-fire humor while he sat in the chair discussing a man who he enjoys working with a lot. Recently, Rudd was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine, and the entire Internet cheered their approval. The Ant-Man star has been a favorite with audiences for a while now. This is just the cherry on top of the sundae. Check out what Reynolds had to say down below:

“I’m happy for Paul, because, A, he’s possibly the nicest human being in all of show business,” Reynolds began. “He’s aging backward because of his contract with Satan. Or he only drinks breast milk from a blue whale or something. I heard he does something weird. And I want in. Whatever Benjamin Button’s this life if we could.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After being asked if he knew what The Shrink Next Door is about, more zingers just materialized. “It’s like some sort of Ant-Man sequel. It’s in the Ant-Man universe. It’s Ant-Man adjacent… He doesn’t shrink his body per-se. But, he’s a psychiatrist, so he does like, psychiatrist things. Paul is the psychiatrist. He is the shrink in it, right?… He minimizes himself in relationships, which is kind of like Ant-Man right?”

Then Reynolds actually kids that this is a product of the MCU, but set in Marvel Phase 16 (which is way more relatable.) He had some other funny words about Rudd on the Today show this week.

“I just heard about this this morning. I’m very excited. I think that this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him,” Reynolds joked. “He’s going to play it shy. He’s going to play it bashful, humble. If I know what I knew now, I wouldn’t. You got to seize this opportunity. If I got it now, I’m not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me. I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared People magazine, going from town to town, sewing my wild oats like some sort of nude, magical gardener. It would be amazing.”

Are you happy for Paul Rudd? Let us know down in the comments!