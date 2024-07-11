Phase Zero to Host Marvelous First-Ever San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Phase Zero is going to San Diego Comic-Con! Not only with ComicBook‘s Marvel podcast record a live podcast episode recorded from the ComicBook studio at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night following the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H but Phase Zero will be hosting its first-ever live panel on Sunday afternoon! Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak will be recording a live panel to talk about the experiences hosting Phase Zero, working at ComicBook, reacting to the plethora of MCU updates, and fielding questions from fans!

The Phase Zero panel will take place on Sunday, July 28 at 12pm PT in Room 29AB. Seating for the panel is first come, first serve. You never know who might show up as a surprise guest! The discussion is the first time Phase Zero has ever invited its global audience to join its hosts for a live recording. While questions are often welcome in the comment section of a live broadcast, listeners have an opportunity to meet the hosts and ask questions about their journey in the entertainment industry as a Phase Zero host, their opinions on Marvel titles and news, and so much more!

Launching on January 15, 2021, Phase Zero made its goal of building a fun and welcoming community of Marvel fans clear. In the time since, multiple millions of listens across platforms and countless comments from listeners and viewers, the community has become one which celebrates the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom and regularly engages in conversation about past and future titles. Having connected fans with some of their favorite actors, provided expert knowledge on upcoming titles, and analysis with comparisons to comics, Phase Zero is the one-stop podcast for all things Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Phase Zero records weekly live episodes to discuss the latest Marvel news and theories every Wednesday at 12pm ET, broadcasting on its official YouTube channel before being made available on all major podcast platforms. In addition, Phase Zero features bonus episodes in the form of Spotlight episodes which are longform, deep dive interviews with members of the Marvel Studios family. Recent guests include Tom Hiddleston, Ross Marquand, Iman Vellani, Hayley Atwell, and the team behind X-Men ’97. In addition, the Marvel show also has Immediate Reaction episodes for new trailer releases, Rankings for Marvel movies and shows, and Spoiler-Filled Review episodes when a new movie releases.

The Phase Zero panel at San Diego Comic-Con serves as the culmination of a massive month of July for the Marvel podcast. Throughout the month, the Phase Zero podcast and channel will feature Immediate Reaction episodes for the Agatha All Along and Captain America: Brave New World trailers, a Marvel Studios Hall H panel recap, a Deadpool & Wolverine spoiler-free reaction ahead of its release and a spoiler-filled discussion when it hits theaters, interviews surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine and San Diego Comic-Con, X-Men movie rankings, and more.