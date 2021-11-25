President Loki Hot Toys Figure With Alligator Loki Revealed By Sideshow

Loki fans were given a glorious surprise on Thursday when Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles unveiled a new sixth scale figure of President Loki. President Loki is a popular version of the God of Mischief from Marvel Comics who made a live-action debut when Tom Hiddleston played the variant version of his long-running MCU character on the Loki series earlier this year. The new figure accurately represents this live-action President Loki and includes and epic accessory: Alligator Loki.
“Exquisitely crafted and hand painted based on the screen appearance of Tom Hiddleston as President Loki in the series,” the figure’s description from Sideshow reads. “This figure features a newly developed head sculpt with Loki’s horned helmet, an expertly tailored and weathered suit (with election campaign pin), a pair of daggers, a cane, a specially designed lenticular display backdrop with lenticular effect, and a themed figure stand. But that’s not all. President Loki is also joined by a Variant comrade – none other than fan-favorite Alligator Loki!”
The figure joins a line-up of Loki figures which also includes a standard Loki figure and a Sylvie figure. Check out the President Loki figure in the photo below!
Below, find the complete list of accessories included in the standard edition of the President Loki figure!
- An authentic and detailed likeness of Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Marvel Studios’ Loki
- A newly developed hand-painted head sculpt with highly accurate facial expression and skin texture
- Sculpted hair sculpture with horned helmet
- 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation
- 10 interchangeable hands for a variety of pose and display options
- One weathered suit jacket with election pin
- One vest, one shirt, one tie with tie clip, one pair of weathered pants, one pair of socks, one pair of shoes
- Two daggers
- One walking cane
- One 1/6 scale Alligator Loki (articulated head)
- One specially designed lenticular effect character backdrop
- A themed figure display stand with character name plate
The articulated head on Alligator Loki is quite a fun selling point. Check out the good gator boy in sixth scale form below!
The President Loki figure is available for pre-order now on Sideshow’s official page, a page which also offers more photos of the figure. It is priced at $285. There is no shipping date yet but it will not be coming available in 2021, so if you’re looking at this for a holiday gift, you’ll be better suited hoping for the holidays of 2022.