President Loki Hot Toys Figure With Alligator Loki Revealed By Sideshow

Loki fans were given a glorious surprise on Thursday when Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles unveiled a new sixth scale figure of President Loki. President Loki is a popular version of the God of Mischief from Marvel Comics who made a live-action debut when Tom Hiddleston played the variant version of his long-running MCU character on the Loki series earlier this year. The new figure accurately represents this live-action President Loki and includes and epic accessory: Alligator Loki.

“Exquisitely crafted and hand painted based on the screen appearance of Tom Hiddleston as President Loki in the series,” the figure’s description from Sideshow reads. “This figure features a newly developed head sculpt with Loki’s horned helmet, an expertly tailored and weathered suit (with election campaign pin), a pair of daggers, a cane, a specially designed lenticular display backdrop with lenticular effect, and a themed figure stand. But that’s not all. President Loki is also joined by a Variant comrade – none other than fan-favorite Alligator Loki!”

The figure joins a line-up of Loki figures which also includes a standard Loki figure and a Sylvie figure. Check out the President Loki figure in the photo below!

Below, find the complete list of accessories included in the standard edition of the President Loki figure!

An authentic and detailed likeness of Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Marvel Studios’ Loki

A newly developed hand-painted head sculpt with highly accurate facial expression and skin texture

Sculpted hair sculpture with horned helmet

1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

10 interchangeable hands for a variety of pose and display options

One weathered suit jacket with election pin

One vest, one shirt, one tie with tie clip, one pair of weathered pants, one pair of socks, one pair of shoes

Two daggers

One walking cane

One 1/6 scale Alligator Loki (articulated head)

One specially designed lenticular effect character backdrop

A themed figure display stand with character name plate

The articulated head on Alligator Loki is quite a fun selling point. Check out the good gator boy in sixth scale form below!

The President Loki figure is available for pre-order now on Sideshow’s official page, a page which also offers more photos of the figure. It is priced at $285. There is no shipping date yet but it will not be coming available in 2021, so if you’re looking at this for a holiday gift, you’ll be better suited hoping for the holidays of 2022.