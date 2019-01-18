The Real Star of ‘Captain Marvel’ Gets Some New Merch

We’re less than two month away from Captain Marvel, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film and the first in the franchise to star a woman in the titular role (that’s not also shared with a man). As more trailers and posters from the movie are released, one thing has become abundantly clear: there’s a fan-favorite character, and she’s not human; she’s a cat named Goose! The kitty is taking the Internet by storm, and she’s already got plenty of her own merchandise.

You can check out some of that below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the internet loved our #GooseTheCat character poster I thought you might want to buy some Goose merch. Enjoy! #HigherFurrierFaster //t.co/kq0RL7csOP pic.twitter.com/OGvnH4uO0b — Dustin Sandoval (@DustinMSandoval) January 17, 2019

“Since the internet loved our #GooseTheCat character poster I thought you might want to buy some Goose merch. Enjoy! #HigherFurrierFaster,” Dustin Sandoval tweeted. Sandoval is VP of Digital Marketing for Disney, Marvel, and Lucasfilm. The link he provided in his tweet is for items sold at Fifth Sun.

As you can see, there’s a cool celestial theme surrounding the Goose merch. The descriptions for the items are cute too, claiming that Nick “Furry” is a cat lover.

In the comics, Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers’ cat was named Chewie (after Chewbacca, of course) and was revealed to be a Flerken, which are aliens that happen to resemble cats. Rocket Raccoon suspected Chewie was a Flerken, which was revealed to be true when the cat laid a bunch of eggs.

Since the movie version of the cat is named Goose (after the Top Gun character, of course), we’re unsure if she’ll have the same alien reveal as her comic counterpart.

According to Forbes, Goose is being played by four different orange tabbies from Animals for Hollywood. The cats in question are named Gonzo, Rizzo, Archie, and Reggie, which we can only assume is a nod to The Muppets and Archie Comics. Apparently, the cats share a lot of screen time with Samuel L. Jackson, and we’re pleased to say it’s reported that they all got along swimmingly.

Not only is Goose important enough to get her own Captain Marvel poster, but she also has her own Twitter emoji. Many people have taken to the Internet to express their excitement over the film’s real star.

The clothing shared by Sandoval aren’t the only things you can buy that feature Goose. The already-famous kitty has her own Funko Pop, and the Nick Fury Marvel Legends figure comes with a Goose accessory.

In addition to Gonzo, Rizzo, Archie, and Reggie, Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (???).

Captain Marvel is being released on March 8, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.