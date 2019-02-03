Remembering the Time Chris Evans Went Crazy After New England Patriots Won the Super Bowl

The New England Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl once again and while many Hollywood elites are rooting for their town’s team, the Los Angeles Rams, one beloved actor is expected to keep rooting for the Patriots.

Chris Evans is best known for playing Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but before his fame, he was just a handsome young lad from Massachusetts. Born in Boston and raised in Sudbury, the actor’s love for the football team is one of the many endearing things about him.

When the Patriots won the big game in 2017 against the Atlanta Falcons, Evans was there and his reaction was priceless.

“I definitely kept my cool when we scored in OT to win the game @thescottevans @Renner4Real @LOZOg @peck_j,” he wrote.

As you can see, the actor was there celebrating with his brother, Scott Evans, who is also an actor known for Before We Go and The Lovely Bones. The Evans Brothers were also accompanied by Chris’ fellow Avenger, Jeremy Renner, who is best known for playing Hawkeye/Clint Barton (and soon, Ronin) in the MCU. They were also accompanied by friends Guillermo Lozano and Joshua Peck (not the one from Nickelodeon).

Whether or not you hate the Patriots, there’s no denying that watching Evans get excited is a real mood booster. He’s just so happy!

During the 2017 celebration, many fans were quick to comment on the actor’s video. One even shared an adorable fan art of the brothers.

Here’s the Evans brothers @ChrisEvans @thescottevans definitely keeping their cool when their team scored in OT to win the game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rDz4GtASEF — mintmintdoodles ☆ (@Mintmintdoodles) February 6, 2017

While the actor hasn’t tweeted anything about the Patriots this week, we suspect he’ll be celebrating the team with the rest of his fellow New Englanders this weekend.

In addition to enjoying football, Evans is looking at a busy 2019. Avengers: Endgame is being released in April and many fans wonder if it’ll be the actor’s last stint as Captain America.

He will also be co-starring in Rian Johnson‘s upcoming film, Knives Out, which is the director’s first feature since Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The movie will have a star-studded cast which includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, and Toni Collette, and it will be released on November 27th.

Evans is also starring in The Red Sea Diving Resort this year with Michiel Huisman, and can be seen alongside Tom Holland in Netflix’s The Devil all the Time in 2020.

Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl? Tell us in the comments!

