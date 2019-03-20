Robert Downey Jr. Wants to Know Which ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Rocks the Best Mustache

There is nothing more enjoyable than the online banter between the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actors behind the Avengers clearly have love for each other, often posting adorable messages of friendship and sometimes hilarious displays of competition. Robert Downey Jr., who is best known to Marvel fans as Tony Stark/Iron Man, took to Twitter today to air on the competition side of things. With photos of himself, Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/The Hulk) and Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) all sporting mustaches, the actor wants to know who wore it best.

“Ok this time it’s real—Who wore it best, @ChrisEvans @MarkRuffalo?,” Downey Jr. asked.

Man fans were quick to comment on the post, earning votes for each of the men, but it looks like Ruffalo has the clear lead.

“Mr Mark Ruffalo, the one and only. Sorry Rob & Chris,” @walkerhquinn wrote.

“Mark. I don’t make the rules,” @dbirdsoprano replied.

“[I’m] supposed to say Robert and Chris but honestly @MarkRuffalo you won,” @rdjcevans added.

Many other fans decided to throw different MCU actors with mustaches into the ring, including Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Solider), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), and Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson). Others just expressed their distaste for mustaches in general, which lead to hilarious responses like this one:

this pic.twitter.com/7cHrKGVsNa — petering bad | tony yi öldurmeyin (@hllndstark) March 20, 2019

However, some fans are reminding Downey Jr. that Marvel only has room for one iconic mustache: Stan Lee’s.

he wore it better than y’all pic.twitter.com/t1Vxp7XJqD — su ama lokabrenna (@polaristrange) March 20, 2019

Which MCU actor do you think rocks the best mustache? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th. Captain Marvel is currently playing in theaters everywhere.

