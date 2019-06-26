Robert Downey Jr. Wants Avengers: Endgame to Take #1 Spot From Avatar, Pushes Re-Release

Every movie from Marvel Studios’ last decade has all built toward the events of Avengers: Endgame, and now the film has a real shot of earning the largest box office of all time. And the man who helped make it happen is rooting for the film’s re-release, hyping up Avengers: Endgame ‘s campaign to surpass James Cameron’s Avatar.

Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. took to social media to encourage fans to go out to theaters, hyping up the new additions to Avengers: Endgame that might entice fans to return for another viewing of the film.

Get a new re-release on life and make #ENDGAME #1….

c’mon, there’s “new stuff” and everything… pic.twitter.com/92Vx74OnVh — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) June 26, 2019

There’s no question that Downey has been one of the most influential figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing the franchise to life with the 2008 hit film Iron Man. And after a decade spent as Tony Stark, he’s now moving on beyond the superhero franchise that reignited his career and made him a house hold name.

Iron Man’s death was a huge point of secrecy in Avengers: Endgame to the point that no one in the cast knew what was happening — even as they were filming. Spider-Man actor Tom Holland opened up about filming the emotional scene where he actually found out about the death of his on-screen mentor.

“It was interesting because when we shot that scene with Robert there was no real script, at all,” Holland said in an interview with Pinkvilla. “It was just Kevin Feige, the two Russo Brothers, myself, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, and Don Cheadle. They kind of brought us to set, they kind of told us what was going to happen, or what they wanted to happen, and then we sort of just improvised if I can remember correctly.

“So it was a really, really interesting way to shoot such a kind of pivotal scene of the movie, but it was a really emotional day and I mean looking back on it now it was maybe the craziest day I’ve ever had on set, you know? But it was really amazing and turned out to be a fantastic scene.“

It looks like Downey’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now at an end, but fans can continue to support his participation in the franchise by attending the re-release of Avengers: Endgame, which will feature new footage and bonus features, when it hits this weekend.