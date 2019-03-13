Robert Downey Jr. Breaks the Internet With BFFs Iron Man and Captain America Image

There’s nothing sweeter than love between co-stars, especially when those co-stars are a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earlier today, Robert Downey Jr., who is best known to MCU fans as Iron Man/Tony Stark, shared an image and tagged Chris Evans, who plays Captain America/Steve Rogers.

BFFs let you share their umbrellas, right @ChrisEvans ? pic.twitter.com/1nJoJrFkZr — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 13, 2019

“BFFs let you share their umbrellas, right @ChrisEvans?,” Downey Jr. wrote

As you can see, he included a photo of Cap protecting Tony with his shield. We love their friendship, on screen and off!

Evans has yet to reply to the post, but we imagine he’s still recovering from yesterday’s intense Twitter battle about chips with fellow MCU cast member Don Cheadle.

We may still be waiting on Evans’ reply to Downey Jr.’s tweet, but there are still many great responses from fans, who were clearly delighted by this wholesome content.

“How friggin cute!,” @RavenFyre143 wrote.

“STONY IS ALIVE,” @naynanjani replied.

One fan even shared an adorable photo of some Avengers toys actually sharing an umbrella.



We love seeing cheery posts from the Avengers: Endgame cast, especially since many fans expect the upcoming film will have some dark twists. There has been a lot of speculation on whether Cap and Tony will survive. In fact, we recently took a poll to see who the fans would rather keep between the characters, and Iron Man came out on top.

While this was definitely a tough call to make, we theorize that Captain America lost the vote because there are more theories and rumors circulating that he won’t be returning, especially after Evans sent an ominous goodbye tweet back in October. There are multiple fan theories about Cap floating around from tragic to bittersweet. However, there are some sad theories circulating about Iron Man, too. Thankfully, a few theories pan out for them both!

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming MCU movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th. Captain Marvel is currently playing in theaters everywhere.

