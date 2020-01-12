Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Why He Did Dolittle Following Avengers: Endgame

It has been some time since Dr. Dolittle made an appearance on the big screen. It will not take long for the character to mount a comeback though, and that is all thanks to Robert Downey Jr. The actor who fans will know best as Iron Man picked up Dolittle’s lab coat for a reboot dropping this month. And thanks to a recent interview, Downey gave an explanation for why he picked Dolittle in the wake of Avengers: Endgame.

The actor spoke with Extra alongside his wife Susan Downey who is credited as a producer on Dolittle. When the star was asked why he picked to do this project, Downey said he saw a good few parallels between his life and the one which Dolittle leads.

“I always go ‘Why this movie, why now, why bother?’ And then I, honestly, I looked out the windows and these alpacas are looking at me and our goats and our Oreo cows and our pigs, the kunekune pigs … it just felt kind of synchronistic. And also, you know, we don’t like to go too long without an extremely difficult project to do together, whether it’s a movie or a kid,” he explained.

“It wound up being a really kind of nice vibe. Very arduous, very long process, we learned a lot. And it’s so nice now because all I care about is, when people see it, did they like it? And so today is the first day, and now we’re starting to promote it. People are like ‘Yeah, we’re seeing it, we’re liking it.’”

But for the couple, the core inspiration behind Dolittle had everything to do with family. Avengers: Endgame may be highest-grossing movie of all time, but Dolittle has something it doesn’t and that is a focus on family. The Downeys approached this next project with the goal of tasking their kids to see it. And after spending over a decade playing Iron Man, well – I’m sure we can all agree Downey deserves a bit of creative freedom nowadays.

