Avengers: Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr.’s Instagram Got Hacked

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr. is apparently the latest big celebrity to have his/her social media hacked. Downey announced early today that his Instagram account has been “compromised,” urging fans to “steer clear” of the account until the matter has been “sorted.”

Nothing on Downey’s official Instagram page right now hints at a hack – no offensive or ridiculous posts that usually signal an account’s been co-opted by hackers; Downey’s team is clearly on top of that front. Check out the full message from the Iron Man star, below:

I’m sorry to say my Instagram has been compromised… Please steer clear for the time being until it’s sorted. Thank you all. I love you 3000. — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 6, 2019

Robert Downey Jr. may be down playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s uncertain that he’ll ever be free and clear of that “I love you 3000” line after Avengers: Endgame had so many fans crying ugly tear over it. Ironically, his warning to fans about the compromised Instagram account may send more fans running that way, just to see what kind of mischief the hackers unleashed in Downey’s name.

This hack may be upsetting to some hardcore Marvel fans who are still reeling from the loss of the Jeremy Renner app this week. Renner’s personal app was invaded by trolls who exploited the apps service of delivering messages with Renner’s face attached to them, leading the actor and his team to shut down the app altogether. Similarly, Aquaman star Jason Momoa had his Instagram hacked earlier this week, suggesting that one hacker or group could be targeting these major blockbuster franchise stars – or that Instagram, in general, has a security issue. All we can say for sure: at least the hackers don’t seem to have any particular DC or Marvel bias.

