Robert Downey Jr. Teases Most Exciting Thing He’s Ever Done With a Riddle

Something big is coming from Marvel Cinematic Universe star Robert Downey Jr., and fans are eager to find out what it is. The actor recently took to Twitter to share a video in which he teases the involvement of NASA, the Rolling Stones, the Rose Bowl, and Mars. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to find out what the cryptic tweet means, because Downey Jr. promises a reveal later today!

“I am bubbling… with anticipation. My gosh! I have inside me a riddle that I have to share. What do the Rolling Stones, Nasa, and the Rose Bowl, and the ruling planet of my birth sign all have in common? Folks used to say to me, ‘How do you keep an idiot in suspense? I’ll tell you tomorrow.’ Well, you don’t have to wait! Because it will all be revealed tonight. Oh my God. This may be the most exciting thing I’ve ever done. I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” Downey Jr. teases.

The video has already gone viral and has been shared by Nasa and the Rolling Stones:

Can’t get no satisfaction till you know what this is all about? Stay tuned! https://t.co/gy3ON1anJh — NASA (@NASA) August 22, 2019

Many fans are speculating what the video could mean:

“Are you guys performing in SPACE?! YOOOOOOO imagine,” @ibtonyg wrote.

“I know @RollingStones are playing tonight at The Rose Bowl . . . but I don’t know what Aries and @NASA have to do with it,” @vanessafiorella added.

